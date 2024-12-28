Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool, PSG competing for Thuram

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain want Internazionale's Marcus Thuram, while Barcelona are considering a move for AC Milan's Rafael Leão. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Ronaldo: If I owned Man United, I would fix issues

- Barça's Dani Olmo registration rejected in court

- 'He loves Barça!': De Jong agent on Saudi links

Inter forward Marcus Thuram is linked with a move to Liverpool and Paris-Saint Germain. (Photo by Danilo Di Giovanni/Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool remain interested in Internazionale forward Marcus Thuram, while Paris Saint-Germain are also looking at the 27-year-old, reports Calciomercato. Thuram has an €85 million release clause, deemed affordable for a player of his calibre. However, the France international has publicly stated that he wouldn't take advantage of the clause.

- In addition to Athletic Club's Nico Williams, Barcelona are considering AC Milan's Rafael Leão as they look to sign a winger in the summer, reports MARCA. It would not be easy to bring in the Portugal international due to his valuation of €75m, while some within the Blaugrana have doubts about the 25-year-old. There is still time to make a decision, as a January transfer will be impossible for them.

- Head coach Ruben Amorim is hopeful that Manchester United can sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani in January, reports TEAMtalk. Les Parisiens are looking to let the 26-year-old leave, and he is keen on a move to the Premier League, but there could also be competition from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

- Everton haven't opened contract talks with defender Jarrad Branthwaite despite the centre-back being willing to commit to the club, reports the Daily Mail. There is also the presence of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City, who have all looked at the 22-year-old. Branthwaite's contract runs until 2027 and Everton value him at £75m.