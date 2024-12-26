Fernandes' naivety sets up Man United for third straight loss

Janusz Michallik talks about Bruno Fernandes's two yellow cards that sent him off vs. Wolves. (2:05)

Manchester United started their Boxing Day encounter at Wolverhampton Wanderers in 13th place in the Premier League, their lowest position at Christmas since 1986-87. They finished the day in 14th after the home side got their second consecutive win under new manager Vitor Pereira, their 2-0 victory coming courtesy of a Matheus Cunha Olimpico and a goal from Hwang Hee-chan in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time.

United had started brightly at Molineux and enjoyed the lion's share of the early exchanges without really penetrating the Wolves defence. Their wastefulness in possession was punished, as Wolves grew into the game and took it to the visitors.

The match all changed in the 46th minute, when United skipper Bruno Fernandes was sent off for a second bookable offence with a foul on Nélson Semedo. Wolves were buoyed by the extra man, and took advantage soon after, Cunha's corner evading everyone, including André Onana, to drop in at the far post. Wolves had already had a goal disallowed, but they added a second at the death when Hwang converted from Cunha's break and subsequent pass.

Another disappointing afternoon at the office for Ruben Amorim.

Positives

Amorim will have been pleased with how his side started the match, pressing the home side in key areas and creating half chances. Unfortunately, there were few other positives for the United boss.

Negatives

United simply looked unbalanced throughout. Amorim will be concerned by the way his team allowed Wolves back into the game after enjoying such a positive start. In particular, he'll be frustrated by his side's lack of potency going forward. He'll also be bemoaning his captain's red card, which put his side under immense pressure for the best part of 43 minutes.

Manager rating out of 10

Ruben Amorim, 5 -- He made just two changes to his starting lineup, the fewest tweaks since he joined the club. It looks as though he's edging closer to his preferred XI, but you get the impression the January transfer window can't come soon enough for the 39-year-old manager. Had to switch things around following the red card, but his triple substitution and two late changes had little effect.

Player ratings (1-10, 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK André Onana, 4 -- Did well to stop two chances in the first half, first down low to deny a Matt Doherty cross in the 16th minute, and then to palm away a bouncing Jorgen Strand Larsen header just before the half hour mark. However, he inexcusably conceded direct from a corner, and often looked panicky in possession.

DF Leny Yoro, 4 -- The Frenchman was booked early on after bringing down the fleet-footed Cunha, and he struggled to find any kind of rhythm. He was substituted in the second half.

DF Harry Maguire, 4 -- The fulcrum of United's defensive triumvirate, the England international slowed possession during periods when Wolves were on the offensive. His distribution helped switch the play at times, but it was just so laborious. He was also second best in his battle with Strand Larsen.

DF Lisandro Martínez, 5 -- Solid at the back and had a chance to put the visitors ahead when he found himself in the Wolves box, but his header lacked any power.

Manchester United played much of the second half of their loss at Wolves with 10 men after Bruno Fernandes was sent off. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

MF Noussair Mazraoui, 5 -- Showed good energy in the opening exchanges. He put the home side under pressure in their own half and delivered a cross that was evaded by two players in the middle. Switched to a deeper role when Yoro was substituted.

MF Manuel Ugarte, 6 -- Did well to wrangle loose balls in the middle and was the liveliest of United's midfield in the first half. Was booked in the second half as Wolves sensed victory, and will now miss United's game against Newcastle United.

MF Kobbie Mainoo, 4 -- Lacked pace and quality in key areas of the pitch and was guilty of overhitting his passes. Another player to receive a yellow card, although his misdemeanour was a tactical decision with Wolves threatening to break in numbers.

MF Diogo Dalot, 6 -- Had United's best shot of the game, but his curling effort from the edge of the box was palmed away by José Sá at full stretch. Found clever pockets of pace coming in from the left-hand side.

MF Amad, 5 -- Showed nice feet throughout and did well to keep the ball moving when United had possession around the Wolves' area, but his end product lacked any real quality. Looked lightweight, and United struggled to get the youngster into positions where he could make a difference.

MF Bruno Fernandes, 3 -- The Portugal midfielder was sent off for a ludicrously naive challenge just 90 seconds into the second half. After having been booked for fouling the impressive Cunha in the opening 45 minutes, he was punished for showing his studs at Semedo's expense early in the second. In between the two fouls, he played a slick one-two with Mainoo and had a shot blocked.

FW Rasmus Højlund, 4 -- Made a lot of positive runs but didn't always get the ball, and cut a lonely figure at times. Was frustrated when he was in space and players opted to shoot or delay their pass.

Substitutes

MF Christian Eriksen (Ugarte, 63'), 5 -- With Ugarte growing increasingly frustrated, the experienced Denmark international came on to settle the visitors. He had an in-swinging free kick late on that was cleared for a corner.

MF Casemiro (Mainoo, 63'), 6 -- The Brazilian replaced the disappointing Mainoo and had a header at goal within moments of coming on, but his effort lacked power. He also delivered a loose lofted ball into the area with United threatening late on.

MF Antony (Yoro, 63'), 5 -- The winger saw an effort drift just wide within five minutes of coming on.

MF Alejandro Garnacho (Amad, 79'), NR -- The Argentine won a free kick late on, but United failed to take advantage.

FW Joshua Zirkzee (Hojlund, 79'), NR -- The Dutchman saw little of the ball after coming on.