AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca dismissed growing speculation about his future on Sunday, stressing that he had not discussed his role with anyone and had no fear.

Rumours about his possible departure dominated Italian media coverage of Milan's 1-1 draw at home against AS Roma in Serie A.

His team have had a lukewarm season so far, eighth in the domestic table and 12th in the Champions League.

"Did I have a tough meeting with Zlatan ?" Fonseca said of rumours he had spoken to the club's senior adviser and former player Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"No, I haven't spoken to anyone. I haven't seen anyone from the club. I can't say anything more. I can't make up things that haven't happened," he told a press conference.

"Never in my life have I been afraid in football. And I'll continue like this. For me it's important to always have a clear conscience: I work, I'm honest with those who work with me.

"I'm not afraid of anything."