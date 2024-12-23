Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 January transfer window promises to be a busy period as clubs look to strengthen in the search for silverware, or survival.

Clubs in all leagues will still be able to sign players as free agents after the deadline, and as long as they are not officially attached to any club on Monday, Feb. 3.

Deals can be agreed between leagues with different transfer windows. They will be officially completed if or when the signing club's window is open.

All dates are correct as listed by FIFA's Transfer Window Calendar.

Marcus Rashford could leave Manchester United in January. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Premier League transfer window

The Premier League transfer market will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 1 and runs to Monday, Feb. 3 at 11 p.m. GMT / 6 p.m. ET.

Even though Jan. 31 is a Friday, the top European leagues have all agreed to extend the deadline until after the weekend.

LaLiga transfer window

The LaLiga window officially reopens on Thursday, Jan. 2 and closes at 11 p.m. GMT / 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Feb. 3

Serie A transfer window

The Serie A market will start back up on Thursday, Jan. 2 and will close on Monday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET.

Bundesliga transfer window

The Bundesliga window is open again as of Wednesday, Jan. 1 and will close at 5 p.m. GMT / midday ET on Monday, Feb. 3.

Ligue 1 transfer window

Ligue 1 opens its transfer window on Wednesday, Jan. 1 and will close it on Monday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. GMT / 5 p.m. ET.

Women's Super League transfer window

The WSL window opens on Wednesday, Jan 1 and runs through to Thursday, Jan. 30.

MLS transfer window

The MLS transfer window for the 2025 season officially opens on Friday, Jan. 31 with first fixture on Feb. 22 between Inter Miami and New York City. The first window closes on April 23.

OTHER TRANSFER WINDOWS

Australia: Jan. 16 to Feb. 12

Mexico: Jan. 2 to Feb. 2

Portugal: Jan. 2 to Feb. 4

Saudi Arabia: Jan. 1 to Jan. 31

Turkey: Jan. 13 to Feb. 11