Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in signing Celta Vigo right-back Óscar Mingueza in January, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

RB Leipzig and AS Roma are also interested in the former Barcelona defender, whose contract includes a €20 million release clause.

Celta are so far requesting the full clause be paid due to a reluctance to lose Mingueza mid-season coupled with the fact Barça are also due 50% of any potential transfer.

A source told ESPN that if a deal cannot be completed in January, it is one which could be revisited in the summer.

Villa coach Unai Emery has confirmed the club will look to strengthen at right-back this month if young defender Kosta Nedeljkovic leaves on loan.

The club's sporting director, Monchi, rates Mingueza highly, with the Spain international's versatility considered a major asset.

However, Villa must consider the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) as they weight up whether to make a move, with Emery also keen for reinforcements in attack.

Bundesliga side Leipzig and Serie A club Roma are both also exploring a possible deal in January, with sources saying the player is keen for a resolution as soon as possible.

Mingueza has played as a full-back, a wing back and a central defender previously, while he can also cover on the left side if required.

The 25-year-old has been one of Celta's standout performers this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists, with his performances earning him a second Spain cap in November.