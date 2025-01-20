Mbappe's 300, Barcelona winless in 4, Brighton's Old Trafford hat-trick: stats

Open Extended Reactions

It was another entertaining weekend of club football with big results across Europe. Darwin Nunez lifted Liverpool to a 2-0 win over Brentford with two stoppage-time goals, in a result that was made even more significant by Arsenal dropping a two-goal lead against Aston Villa later.

Real Madrid went to the top of La Liga with a 4-1 over Las Palmas, while both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona dropped points while in Serie A, Napoli beat Atalanta 3-2 in a top-of-the-table clash to extend their lead.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

PREMIER LEAGUE

3

Brighton made it three consecutive Premier League wins at Old Trafford, with a 3-1 win over Manchester United. Manchester City are the only other team to have won three consecutive Premier League games at Old Trafford.

6

Justin Kluivert became the sixth player to score two Premier League hat-tricks away from home in a single season. The previous players to achieve this were Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Luis Suarez, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.

8

Alexander Isak's run of scoring in consecutive Premier League games was halted at 8, three behind Jamie Vardy's record 11-game goal-scoring run in the 2015-16 season.

10

Manchester United have lost 10 Premier League games this season out of 22; that's the earliest into a league season that the club has reached double-digit losses since 1989-90

11

Since his first Premier League campaign in 2022-23, Nunez has been directly involved in more goals as a substitute than any other player (11 - seven goals, four assists).

13

Their 6-0 win over Ipswich was the 13th time Manchester City have scored six or more goals in a Premier League game under Pep Guardiola, as many times as Arsène Wenger's Arsenal did, with only Alex Ferguson's Manchester United (14) doing it more often.

18

Nottingham Forest have scored the first goal in 18 of their 22 Premier League games so far this season.

32

Arsenal had won the last 32 Premier League matches in which they led by two or more goals at any point, until their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday. It was the second-longest such streak in the Premier League, behind Swansea City's 37.

LA LIGA

1

Leganes beat Atletico Madrid for the first time ever in La Liga.

2/4

Matija Nastasic has scored only four goals in his 55-game La Liga career. Two out of those four goals have come against Atletico Madrid.

4

Barcelona are now on a four-game winless streak in La Liga. Only Osasuna have a worse active winless run in La Liga at the moment.

11

Athletic Bilbao extended their unbeaten run in La Liga to 11 games, the club's longest since a 16-game streak in 1985.

15

Atletico's winning run in all competitions was halted at 15, as Antoine Griezmann's penalty miss came back to haunt Diego Simeone's side.

26

Fabio Silva's goal after 26 seconds for Las Palmas against Real Madrid is the earliest in La Liga this season and the earliest in La Liga since Samu Aghehowa for Alaves against Barcelona in 2023.

150

Carlo Ancelotti won his 150th La Liga game, in only his 210th game in charge.

300

Kylian Mbappe reached 300 club goals with his first goal in the game against Las Palmas. He now has 18 goals for Real Madrid, 27 for Monaco and 256 for PSG.

SERIE A

111

Lautaro Martinez scored his 111th Serie A goal for Inter, going level with Mauro Icardi as the second highest non-Italian goal-scorer for the club; only Stefano Nyers has more (133)

5

Timothy Weah score his fifth goal for Juventus this season in all competitions, equaling his most in a single season with one club. Weah also went level with Christian Pulisic for the most goals by an American in the top five leagues this season.

BUNDESLIGA

1

Wolfsburg's Mohamed Amoura became the first player to score multiple goals in an away Bundesliga game against Bayern Munich since March 2023.

1

Michael Olise scored his first Bundesliga goal at the Allianz Arena since moving to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

13

Bayer Leverkusen's Patrik Schick has scored 13 goals in his last 10 matches, playing a pivotal role in bringing the defeding champions back into the Bundesliga title race.

LIGUE 1

5

Bradley Barcola has scored 5 match-winning goals in Ligue 1 this season, the most in the league and level sixth-most for players in the top five leagues.

(Stats courtesy ESPN Stats & Information Group)