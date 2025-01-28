Open Extended Reactions

MLS announced the guidelines for their 30 teams that will take part in four North American cup competitions in 2025 and 2026, which will see an increased presence in the U.S. Open Cup, and a decreased number of teams at the joint Leagues Cup with Liga MX.

"The framework for MLS club participation in North American cup competitions rewards club performance, manages player workload, and ensures that every MLS club has the opportunity to compete in at least one, but no more than two, North American competitions that run concurrently with the MLS league season," said a statement from the league that also outlined participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup and Canadian Championship.

As opposed to 2024 in which every MLS side took part in the Leagues Cup competition against Liga MX, 18 will now be selected to match the total number of clubs from the Mexican top flight. Set to be played from July 29-Aug. 31, MLS' participants are decided by the top nine teams from each conference from the previous season.

The Vancouver Whitecaps, who finished eighth in the Western Conference last season, will not take part in the Leagues Cup due to their involvement in a maximum of two cup competitions through the Concacaf Champions Cup and Canadian Championship.

In their place, expansion side San Diego FC will take their spot in the 2025 Leagues Cup. According to the league, this "allows for all 30 MLS teams to compete in at least one, but not more than two, North American cup competitions."

Through the new guidelines, the number of MLS first teams will double in the U.S. Open Cup from eight in 2024 to 16 in 2025, expanding the footprint for the league's top sides after last year's controversial decision to trim that number to 8.

Any U.S.-based MLS team that didn't qualify for the Leagues Cup or Concacaf Champions Cup, will take part in the U.S. Open Cup.

The final seven of the 16 MLS first teams were selected through standings in 2024's Supporters' Shield table -- not including those who are going to take part in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

In the previous U.S. Open Cup, MLS made headlines after initially attempting to only send affiliated third division teams from MLS Next Pro to the oldest soccer tournament in the country, then later agreeing to a limited participation with eight senior teams.

Inter Miami will also take part in the Club World Cup from June 14-July 13. Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One year later, MLS' 16 senior teams will be joined by 10 MLS Next Pro teams for the U.S. Open Cup in 2025.

Criteria for qualifying for the Concacaf Champions Cup, which will feature 10 MLS teams in the tournament that runs from Feb. 4-June 1, was previously set by Concacaf. In the Canadian Championship, which will run from April-Oct., all three Canadian MLS teams are automatically invited.

Qualification parameters for involvement in the four North American cup competitions in 2027 and beyond will be reviewed at a later date.

Outside of the Concacaf region, MLS' Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami will also take part in the Club World Cup wfrom June 14-July 13.

The regular season will be paused from June 15-24, and if Miami or Seattle were to advance to further stages in the Club World Cup, scheduling adjustments in MLS would be considered for either team.

Full list of MLS clubs' North American cup participation for 2025:

Eastern Conference

Atlanta United FC: Leagues Cup

Charlotte FC: Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup

Chicago Fire FC: U.S. Open Cup

FC Cincinnati: Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

Columbus Crew: Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

D.C. United: U.S. Open Cup

Inter Miami CF: Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

CF Montréal: Leagues Cup, Canadian Championship

New York City FC: Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup

New York Red Bulls: Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup

Nashville SC: U.S. Open Cup

New England Revolution: U.S. Open Cup

Orlando City SC: Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup

Philadelphia Union: U.S. Open Cup

Toronto FC: Canadian Championship

Western Conference

Austin FC: U.S. Open Cup

Colorado Rapids: Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

FC Dallas: U.S. Open Cup,

Houston Dynamo FC: Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup

LA Galaxy: Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

LAFC: Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

Minnesota United FC: Leagues Cup, U.S. Open Cup

Portland Timbers: U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup

Real Salt Lake: Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

San Jose Earthquakes: U.S. Open Cup San Diego FC: Leagues Cup

Seattle Sounders FC: Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup

Sporting Kansas City: Concacaf Champions Cup

St. Louis City SC: U.S. Open Cup

Vancouver Whitecaps: Concacaf Champions Cup, Canadian Championship

MLS Next Pro teams participating in the 2025 U.S. Open Cup

Carolina Core FC (Independent), Chattanooga FC (Independent), FC Cincinnati 2 (FC Cincinnati), Columbus Crew 2 (Columbus Crew), Inter Miami CF II (Inter Miami CF), LAFC2 (LAFC), Real Monarchs (Real Salt Lake), Sporting KC II (Sporting Kansas City), Tacoma Defiance (Seattle Sounders FC), Ventura County FC (LA Galaxy).