Benjamin Mendy has joined Swiss Super League club FC Zürich. LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

World Cup-winning defender Benjamin Mendy signed for Swiss club FC Zürich on Tuesday after not playing this season for French second-tier club Lorient.

Zürich said the former Manchester City and Monaco left-back signed a contract until the end of next season.

Now aged 30, Mendy played 10 times for France, including one group-stage game during the country's victorious 2018 World Cup campaign. His name was sung prominently in the France team's unofficial tournament anthem that has almost 600 million views on YouTube.

Mendy joined Lorient in 2023 after six years at City, where he won three Premier League winner's medals before his contract expired.

He did not play for City after August 2021 while facing sexual assault charges of which he was later acquitted.

Zürich are eighth in the 12-team Swiss league though trails just seven points behind the leaders FC Basel.