The weekend saw the big guns rack up wins, although there was the odd shock result across Europe's Top 5 Leagues. Manchester City returned to form with a thumping 4-0 win over Newcastle, while Liverpool and Arsenal picked up nervy wins to keep the title race as it stood coming into the weekend. Nottingham Forest and Chelsea fell away with losses, while Tottenham beat Manchester United to further Ruben Amorim's misery.

Over in Spain, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both dropped points in contentious games, handing Barcelona the chance to claw the gap back at the top. Serie A saw leaders Napoli drop points, as did fellow challengers Atalanta with draws, but Inter Milan were unable to capitalize after losing to Juventus. Bayer Leverkusen's shot at reducing the gap to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich was spurned as the two teams drew 0-0, ensuring Bayern have an 8-point lead with 12 games to go. Over in France, it was status quo as PSG kept their 10-point lead atop the table over Marseille, with both teams winning over the weekend.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best stats from the weekend's football:

37

With his 37th goal contribution this season, Mohamed Salah is already tied with Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane's best-ever seasons in the Premier League.

Top PL goal contributions in a single season 47 Alan Shearer (1994-95)*

47 Andrew Cole (1993-94)*

44 Thierry Henry (2002-03)

44 Erling Haaland (2022-23)

43 Luis Suárez (2013-14)

42 Mohamed Salah (2017-18)

39 Robin van Persie (2011-12)

39 Didier Drogba (2009-10)

39 Thierry Henry (2004-05)

38 Alan Shearer (1995-96)

37 Mohamed Salah (2024-25)<<

37 Harry Kane (2020-21)

37 Cristiano Ronaldo (2007-08)

>>Active

*42-game season

Salah is five away from his personal best season (2017-18, 42 goal contributions) and 10 away from the best-ever season in PL history by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole (47 goal contributions), although those came in 42-game seasons. In 38-game seasons, Salah is seven short of the 44 goal contributions made by Thierry Henry and Erling Haaland. Liverpool still have 13 games left to play this season.

7 and 32

Salah (7) is 4 penalty kick goals away from tying the record for most in a single Premier League season, held by Andrew Johnson (11). The Egyptian scored his 32nd PL goal from the spot, and tied Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane for third-most penalties scored Premier League history. Only Alan Shearer (56) and Frank Lampard (42) have more.

9

Luis Díaz scored his ninth Premier League goal this season, his most in a single season throughout his career (8 in 37 matches last season). Diaz also brought up his 25th career Premier League goal, becoming the 4th Colombian-born player to score 25+ goals in the PL, joining Juan Pablo Ángel (44), Hamilton Ricard (31) and Hugo Rodallega (29).

10

Manchester United have been held scoreless 10 times in the Premier League this season, tied with Southampton for second-most by any team. Only Everton (12) has been shutout more.

26

Manchester United have 26 losses since the start of the 2023-24 season in the Premier League - the fourth-worst record in that span. Only Wolves (34), Brentford (30) and Sheffield United (28) have had more losses.

1

James Maddison scored his first goal in 12 career Premier League games vs Manchester United. Before scoring, Man Utd was 1 of 3 teams Maddison had played 10+ PL games against without scoring (Everton and Crystal Palace).

3

Omar Marmoush is the seventh player to score a hat trick within his first 3 Premier League appearances

1

Ederson now has the outright most assists of any goalkeeper in Premier League history (6). He's also the 1st GK ever with 3+ assists in a single season.

3

Ethan Nwaneri is the first player 17 years or younger with 3+ goal contributions in a season in the last 17 PL seasons (since 2009-10).

1

Arsenal are unbeaten in 15 consecutive Premier League games for the first time since 2011 under Arsene Wenger.

1

Mikel Merino scored his first brace since June 2016 - with Osasuna in the Segunda División promotional playoff.

12

Matheus Cunha scored his 12th goal in Premier League this season (24 games), tying his total from last season (32 games).

7 and 17

Kylian Mbappé scored 25+ goals in all competitions for the seventh consecutive season. The Frenchman has 17 LALIGA goals this season, only eclipsed by Robert Lewandowski (19).

8

Real Madrid have conceded 8 penalties this season in all competitions, the club's most in a single season since 2020-21 (8). This was also the first time Real Madrid conceded a penalty in back-to-back LALIGA games since Oct. - Nov. 2022 (vs Girona and Rayo).

1

Jude Bellingham is the first Real Madrid player to receive a red card in the first half of a LALIGA game since Sergio Ramos in 2013, also vs Osasuna. It was Bellingham's second direct red card in LALIGA, after receiving one on April 2, 2024 in the Mestalla. In that game, he scored a would-be game winner in the 99th minute, but referee Jesús Gil Manzano blew for the end of the game as the cross was being played in; Bellingham was given a red card by the ref after the match.

1

This was the first time in the last 15 LALIGA seasons that Atlético Madrid received a red card within the first 10 minutes of a match. Pablo Barrios' red card in the 7th minute is the earliest by any player in LALIGA this season. Apart from Atleti, only Marseille, Angers and Udinese among Europe's top 5 leagues have received a red card within the first 10 minutes of a match this season.

3 and 4

Antony has scored in 3 straight games, the longest scoring streak of his career across all club competitions. In just 4 games with Real Betis, he has a longer scoring streak than any of his former teammates have had at Manchester United this season. Since the start of February, Athletic Club's Oihan Sancet (5) is the only player with more goal contributions in all competitions than Antony (4) among players in LALIGA clubs.

33

Vedat Muriqi scored back-to-back goals in LALIGA for the first time this season. His 33 career league goals for Mallorca are four shy of tying Víctor Casadesús (37) for the third-most in club history. Only Samuel Eto'o (54) and Juan Arango (45) have more.

5

Juventus ended a 5-game winless streak vs Inter Milan, which was the club's longest in the rivalry since 2003-05 when they went 7 in a row without a win in any competition.

5

Francisco Conceição has scored 5 goals for Juventus this season (all comps). Juventus have won all 5 games when he has scored. He's also only the third Portuguese player to score for Juventus against Inter in Serie A, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Rui Gil Barros.

1

Santiago Gimenez joined Andriy Shevchenko (1999) and Christian Pulisic (2023) as the only Milan players in the last 30 seasons to score in both of their first two Serie A matches.

600

Gian Piero Gasparini earned his 600th point in charge of Atalanta, becoming only the second coach in Serie A to do so with a single team after Massimiliano Allegri (663 with Juventus).

0

Bayern Munich had 0 shots on target for the first time in the Bundesliga since May 4, 2008 against Wolfsburg

17

Bayer Leverkusen are on a 17-game home unbeaten run in all competitions (12-3-0), the longest home unbeaten streak by teams in the Top 5 European leagues this season.

15 and 2.19

Bayer Leverkusen's 15 shots and 2.19 Expected Goals are the team's most in a Bundesliga game without scoring since Nov. 1, 2024 vs Stuttgart (also a 0-0 draw).

1

Xabi Alonso became the first Bundesliga manager ever to be unbeaten in his first five games against Bayern Munich (W3, D2).

15

Mason Greenwood has scored 15 goals this season with Marseille across all competitions. That's his most in a single season

