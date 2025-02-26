Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Kylian Mbappe is available for their Copa del Rey semifinal vs. Real Sociedad despite a tooth problem. (1:41)

Kylian Mbappé has been left out of Real Madrid's squad for their Copa del Rey semifinal first leg at Real Sociedad on Wednesday, after having a tooth removed earlier this week.

In his prematch news conference a day earlier, coach Carlo Ancelotti had insisted that the star forward -- who is in outstanding form, with 14 goals so far in 2025 -- would be available for the cup tie.

However, Mbappé was absent when Madrid announced their matchday squad on Wednesday, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and midfielder Federico Valverde also missing out.

"Mbappé will travel tomorrow," Ancelotti had claimed on Tuesday. "He had a problem with his tooth, he couldn't train today, but he'll travel tomorrow, and everyone who travels has the chance to play."

Kylian Mbappé has been in fine form for Real Madrid. (Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Mbappé has largely remained injury-free in his time at Madrid so far, after suffering a broken nose at last summer's Euro 2024.

He has scored 17 goals in 23 LaLiga games, as well as seven goals in 10 Champions League appearances, including a hat trick against Manchester City last week.

Courtois was not set to play against La Real in any case, with deputy Andriy Lunin featuring in Madrid's three Copa games so far this season.

Valverde will rest, having played against City last week while not fully fit.

Madrid are facing a challenging run of games, playing away at Real Betis in LaLiga this weekend, before the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash with local rivals Atletico.