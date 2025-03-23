Open Extended Reactions

Canada coach Jesse Marsch was shown a direct red card early in the second half of his team's 2-1 Concacaf Nations League third-place match win over the United States on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Marsch was seen arguing a call in which match official Katia Garcia denied a penalty after forward Jonathan David appeared to have fallen without contact in the 18-yard box.

The Canada coach was also frustrated shortly before that when no penalty was called as Tyler Adams and Canada's David collided in the penalty area.

Shortly after Marsch's ejection, Canada took a 2-1 lead with a stellar goal from David in the 59th minute. Tani Oluwaseyi gave Canada a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute before Patrick Agyemang tied it for the U.S. before the break.

The Americans had won all three editions of the Nations League before this year, with Sunday's loss leaving them in fourth place.

The U.S. and Canada wound up in the third-place match after Mauricio Pochettino's team lost to Panama 1-0 in the semifinals on Thursday and Canada fell to Mexico.

Mexico play Panama in the championship at SoFi later Sunday night.

Marsch had been mentioned as a possibility for the U.S. job in 2023 before Gregg Berhalter returned to coach the Americans. Marsch later took the job with Canada.