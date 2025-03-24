Canada loss closes out miserable window for Pochettino's USMNT

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- After claiming the first three Concacaf Nations League titles, the United States men's national team suffered its second consecutive loss in the 2025 edition, falling to Canada 2-1 in Sunday's third-place match.

Tani Oluwaseyi opened the scoring for Canada in the 27th minute, only for Patrick Agyemang to equalize for the U.S. eight minutes later. But Canada looked the more dangerous side throughout, even as manager Jesse Marsch was banished from the sidelines in the second half.

Just short of the hour mark Canada reclaimed the lead with Ali Ahmed's deft pass finding Jonathan David inside the box to fire home from 14 yards.

The result leaves Mauricio Pochettino with plenty to ponder ahead of this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, which is the final competitive tournament before the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

Over these last two matches, the USMNT head coach couldn't have liked what he saw.

USMNT shows some resilience, but falls once again

Let's face it. Expectations were low for the U.S. heading into Sunday's Concacaf Nations League third-place match against Canada. The team was coming off a dispiriting 1-0 defeat to Panama in which some longstanding issues about competitiveness, urgency and intensity came to the fore. That set up a match with a hugely motivated Canada side, with Pochettino rotating in some young players. When Oluwaseyi scored in the 27th minute off a goal-mouth scramble, the U.S. -- who had looked a bit disjointed up to that point -- looked set to crumble.

But then the U.S. fought back with a mixture of veteran savvy and the feistiness of youth. Timothy Weah's surging run for the wing saw him find Diego Luna in the box. Luna then showed immense composure. Instead of striking at goal, he found Agyemang in space, and the Charlotte FC forward was able to finish.

It was a badly needed show of spirit from the U.S., given Thursday's tepid display against Panama, but they couldn't sustain it. David's second half strike put Canada back in front and, despite a couple of close chances, including one from Luna in the half's latter stages as well as another from Max Arfsten in stoppage time, the U.S. ended this Concacaf Nations League campaign with a disappointing fourth-place finish. -- Jeff Carlisle

The USMNT defense looked helpless in Sunday's Concacaf Nations League defeat to Canada. John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Pochettino's defenders crumbled in defeat

A grain of salt must be used when analyzing an American backline that wasn't at full strength in the third-place match, but things became increasingly dire for the defense that looked disjointed and regularly caught chasing attacking Canadian players.

Even Mark McKenzie, initially a bright spot for the U.S., succumbed to mistakes in the second half that created dangerous opportunities for the opposition.

If Pochettino was hoping to find more answers for reliable options in depth, it's going to be tough to say that starters like Arfsten, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Joe Scally, and perhaps McKenzie, are worthy of returning to the XI in the near future.

Marlon Fossey, another backup that earned minutes as a half-time substitute, also had some questionable moments as the national team's right-back. -- Cesar Hernandez

Has Pulisic run out of gas?

There's no question that Christian Pulisic has enjoyed a stellar season at AC Milan. His 15 goals in all competitions tied his career high for a single season with two months to go. He's been a mainstay at international level as well. His 31 total goals currently put him in fifth place on the all-time USMNT list.

But Pulisic struggled to have much of an impact in either match at the Concacaf Nations League finals. Pochettino admitted prior to the Canada game that the U.S. needed more out of the Milan attacker. But he didn't deliver, failing to have much of an impact in the attacking half, whether it was from set pieces or the run of play. Granted, Pulisic has long been a marked man at international level, but that doesn't figure to change for the rest of this cycle.

On Sunday, the Canadians restricted Pulisic to just seven completed passes out of 12 attempts during the 69 minutes he was on the pitch. The 26-year-old -- the USMNT's primary attacking weapon -- also had zero touches in the visitors' 18-yard box. To put it mildly, that's not ideal.

Pulisic has been key for Milan, and Pochettino has expressed concern about his heavy workload. If he has run out of gas, AC Milan's reliance on him doesn't figure to let up, meaning Pochettino will need to come up with a way for Pulisic to recharge his batteries ahead of the summer. -- Carlisle

Chief USMNT creator Christian Pulisic was kept quiet in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Canada. Shaun Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Canada earn back-to-back wins against U.S. rivals

A 2-1 friendly victory in 2024, and now, a Concacaf Nations League third-place match with the same scoreline.

Canada have earned back-to-back wins against their North American rivals, signifying additional parity in the region that was once dominated by just the United States and Mexico.

Even more impressive is the fact that both matches were on U.S. soil, highlighting a home-field advantage that is vanishing for the Stars and Stripes.

Things may not have gone to plan in the Nations League for the Canadian side that slipped up against Mexico in the semis, lost Alphonso Davies to injury in the third-place match, and also saw manager Marsch earn a direct red during Sunday's game, but they can at least hold their heads up high for once again quieting the U.S. -- Hernandez

Diego Luna has earned more reps

When Pochettino spoke last year about giving MLS players a shot, there was more than a temptation to think he was merely throwing a bone to the U.S. domestic league. It was certainly easy to talk up MLS players during the January camp too.

But on Sunday, Pochettino put his money where his mouth was and gave starts to Columbus Crew defender Arfsten, Agyemang and Luna of Real Salt Lake. Of the three, Luna shone the brightest. He continued to show off his ability to wiggle out of tight spaces, either on the dribble or with a deft pass. Most importantly to Pochettino, Luna exhibited the kind of urgency on the ball that the U.S. manager has been craving. Luna even showed some tenacity on defense. His pass to Agyemang in the run-up to the U.S. goal showed the right balance of patience and urgency. The only complaint was that he didn't get on the ball more.

All the more reason why when the team reconvenes in late May ahead of the Concacaf Gold Cup, Luna should be in contention for more minutes. -- Carlisle

No Davies or Marsch? No problem for Canada

It's one thing to lose a captain like Davies to injury in the first half, and it's another to then see your manager earn a red card in the second, and yet, Canada found a way to prevail without their prominent leaders on Sunday.

What was perhaps most noteworthy is that each goal seemed to be in response to their setbacks.

Following Davies' injury in the 12th minute, it took Canada just 15 minutes later for Oluwaseyi to find the back of the net. Marsh's red, following complaints that his side weren't given a penalty through a fall from David, was then quickly forgotten moments later when the Lille striker scored the game-winner in the 59th minute.

It may not have been the overall tournament that the Canadians may have wanted, but their resilience and strong mentality, just one year ahead of a World Cup that they'll co-host, was highly commendable. -- Hernandez