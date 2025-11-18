Open Extended Reactions

FIFA World Cup ticket holders will be able to receive prioritized visa interviews in advance of coming to the United States for the tournament,

The announcement came Monday after a meeting between U.S. president Donald Trump, the White House Task Force and FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System, or FIFA PASS, is meant to help the Trump administration balance a strict immigration system while ensuring that visitors for the global soccer tournament can enter the United States without issue.

"America welcomes the world," Infantino said in a statement. "We have always said that this will be the greatest and most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history -- and the FIFA PASS service is a very concrete example of that."

Eleven U.S. cities will host 78 matches during the 48-team tournament, while three cities in Mexico and two in Canada will also host games.

Weeks after tickets went on sale in October, FIFA announced it had already surpassed the 1 million tickets sold mark, and announced that phase 2 of sales had begun in late October for the next million tickets.

Teams from around the world are in the final stages of qualification to round out the 48-team field, with hosts the U.S., Mexico and Canada already guaranteed spots. The group-stage draw will be held on Dec. 5.

Trump said he "strongly" encourages World Cup travelers to the U.S. to apply for their visas "right away."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.