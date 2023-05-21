Michael Block cannot believe that he slam dunks an ace on hole 15. (0:43)

Michael Block might want to consider raising his rates after the PGA Championship.

The PGA club pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, CA stole the show at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, NY over the weekend. On Sunday, he became the first PGA club professional to enter the final round of a major in the top 10.

But there was one particularly memorable ace in Round 4 which brought the members of his home club a great deal of joy. Playing in a final round pairing with world No. 3 Rory McIlroy, 46-year-old Block slam dunked his tee shot on the par-3 15th for a hole-in-one.

Back in Southern California, they reacted accordingly.

Block's hole-in-one was the first of the tournament. It was also the first by a club pro at the PGA Championship since Michael Bowman in 1996.