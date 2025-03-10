Open Extended Reactions

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler returns to the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass this week after becoming the first back-to-back winner in the event's 50-year history in 2024.

This year, Scheffler will look to join Jack Nicklaus as only the second three-time winner; the Golden Bear won the Players in 1974, 1976 and 1978.

A year ago, Scheffler battled neck pain early in the second round and wasn't sure he could keep playing. He battled through the injury and found himself six shots behind Wyndham Clark at the halfway point.

Scheffler was five behind Xander Schauffele after 54 holes, but found himself lifting a trophy again that Sunday by carding a bogey-free, 8-under 64 in the final round. Clark, Schauffele and Brian Harman had birdie tries on the 72nd hole to tie Scheffler and force a playoff -- but all three missed.

Scheffler finished 20 under and beat them by a stroke.

Here's a look at the 144-player field for this week's Players Championship (stream on ESPN+, 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday), from the clear favorite to the golfers hoping to make the cut: