Fenway Sports Group adds Boston team to TGL

Fenway Sports Group, owner of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and Premier League club Liverpool, said Monday that it has added a team in the TGL, the tech-forward team golf league developed by Tiger Woods, to its portfolio.

The Boston team joins Los Angeles Golf Club, which was announced as the first team to join TGL on June 8 and is owned by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian; his wife, tennis great Serena Williams; and her sister Venus Williams.

A total of six teams will make up the TGL, an innovative, new prime-time golf league that fuses technology and live action that begins play in January at a specially designed state-of-the-art arena in Palm Beach, Florida.

"We are excited for this new journey as one of the six inaugural TGL teams in honor of a city whose love and passion for sports is unparalleled," Fenway Sports Group principal owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner said in a statement.

"Through this new, tech-focused version of the game, New England sports fans will soon have a team of world-class PGA Tour players to cheer for and redefine for this community what it means to play the game in the modern era."

Teams will be made up of three players and will feature some of the PGA Tour's biggest names.

Players who have committed to the project include 15-time major winner Woods, Masters champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy.