Being an agent for a PGA Tour player is now going to require time and money.

Tyler Dennis, the chief competitions officer for the tour, sent a notice to agents and managers late Monday afternoon announcing the Agent Certification Program starting in 2025. It will be required to receive a season PGA Tour credential.

Agents must complete interactive video programs on integrity and education and accept a code of conduct. They also must pay an annual $1,500 application fee per agency, and $500 (plus tax) for each agent credential to get access to the clubhouse, locker room, practice area, media center and family dining. Agents who only want clubhouse access pay $375 (plus tax).

The expanded access includes family dining and parking at all tournaments.

The notice said agents not completing the certification process will need to buy weekly tickets to the tournaments they attend.