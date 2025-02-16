Tiger Woods is returning to action for the first time since his mother's passing in Jupiter Link GC's matchup vs. New York GC in the TGL. (0:52)

SAN DIEGO -- Tiger Woods, after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational following the death of his mother, said he was hoping to play more this season.

"I haven't been able to do that," Woods said during his time in the CBS broadcast booth Sunday. "I'll get back after it and look to play some of the bigger events."

Though Woods didn't specifically commit to any events before to the Masters Tournament, he has looked healthy while playing in two TGL matches this year. Woods is scheduled to return to TGL play on Tuesday when his team, Jupiter Links, faces New York Golf Club.

Tiger Woods said he's hopeful that "things are going to heal quickly" between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, and "we're going to get this game going in the right direction." Harry How/Getty Images

His mother, Kultida, died at the age of 80 on Feb. 4.

"Losing her has been a hard and difficult process to go through," said Woods, the tournament host for the Genesis who has not played a tournament since the 2024 Open Championship at Troon. "Mom was my rock."

The Genesis, which relocated to Torrey Pines from Riviera Country Club following the devastating Los Angeles wildfires in January, was not the only event that Woods sat out.

The 15-time major champion was set to be part of the group -- along with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Adam Scott -- that met with President Donald Trump last Tuesday to try to speed up the PGA Tour's proposed deal with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which backs LIV Golf.

Woods said Sunday that he believes things are in a "positive place" in regard to a deal. He credited Scott and Monahan for being able to participate in the meeting on his behalf and added they are scheduled to have another meeting with the president.

"I think things are going to heal quickly," Woods said. "We're going to get this game going in the right direction. It's been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years and the fans want all of us to play together -- all the top players playing together -- and we're going to make that happen."

The topic of reunifying the game has been discussed at length this year and especially over this last week at Torrey Pines. Monahan and Rory McIlroy reiterated that reunification is the ultimate goal of ongoing talks with the PIF, not just a financial investment.