Tiger Woods is returning to action in Tuesday's TGL match at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Woods will be playing first for Jupiter Links GC when it takes on New York Golf Club (7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+). Jupiter Links is coming off a 4-3 victory over Boston Common Golf in overtime in its last match on Jan. 27.

Woods was scheduled to play in this week's Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California, but withdrew from the field Monday. The 15-time major champion said he wasn't ready to compete following the death of his 80-year-old mother, Kultida, on Feb. 4.

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready," Woods said in a statement on X on Monday. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my Mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss.

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom's passing."

The PGA Tour is honoring Woods' mother at the Genesis Invitational by replacing the seventh hole pin flag at Torrey Pines South Course with an all-white flag with no logos or numbers. White symbolizes purity, wisdom and longevity in Buddhism. The number seven is tied to Buddhism's seven factors of enlightenment.

Kultida Woods was in the stands during her son's most recent TGL match.

"Hi, Mom!" Woods shouted during the match. "I'm not going to suck tonight!"