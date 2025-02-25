TGL standings, schedule and more: Which team leads the title chase?

Open Extended Reactions

TGL is a new team golf league in which opposing teams go head-to-head in a 15-hole match that is split between a large simulator and a unique green that adjusts to match the exact placement of the ball in the simulator for short shots. The first nine holes are alternate shot while the last six holes are singles.

Each team fields three players for the matches, starting each hole by teeing off on real grass tee boxes into a screen that is 64 feet by 53 feet -- 24 times larger than a standard golf simulator.

For shots of 130 yards or longer, including most tee shots, golfers will hit from a back box that is 35 yards away from the screen. The back box accommodates shots from real fairway grass and rough, as well as sand. For shots of 50 to 129 yards, golfers will hit from a front box that is located 21 yards from the screen.

The landing location of their tee shots will determine the next challenge: Approach shots played from natural grass fairways, deep rough or white sand. For shots of 50 yards or less, the players will shift to the adjusting green to complete the hole.

Here are the rosters, standings and results for the 2025 TGL season.

TGL rosters

Atlanta Drive Golf Club

Boston Common Golf

Jupiter Links Golf Club

Los Angeles Golf Club

New York Golf Club

The Bay Golf Club

2025 SoFi Cup standings

For the standings, TGL uses a points system that awards two points for each game won and one point for losses in overtime. During the regular season, each team plays each other in a round-robin format. The top four teams in the standings at the end of the season then advance to the semifinals.

TGL SoFi Cup Standings Here are the TGL standings for the 2025 SoFi Cup. Team Points Record Overtime Holes 1. Los Angeles Golf Club 7 3-0 1-1 23-11 2. The Bay Golf Club 6 3-0 0-0 18-8 3. Atlanta Drive Golf Club 6 3-1 1-0 15-14 4. New York Golf Club 3 1-2 0-1 15-17 5. Jupiter Links Golf Club 2 1-2 1-0 6-21 6. Bostin Common Golf 1 0-3 0-1 11-17

TGL schedule

Feb 25:

The Bay GC vs. Jupiter Links GC at 9 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+

March 3:

The Bay GC vs. Los Angeles GC at 3 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+

New York GC vs. Boston Common Golf at 7 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+

March 4:

Jupiter Links GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC at 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+

March 17:

Semifinals, 7 p.m. ET

March 18:

Semifinals, 7 p.m. ET

March 24:

Finals, Match 1

March 25:

Finals, Match 2

Finals, Match 3 (if necessary)

Results