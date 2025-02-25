TGL standings, schedule and more: Which team leads the title chase?

TGL is a new team golf league in which opposing teams go head-to-head in a 15-hole match that is split between a large simulator and a unique green that adjusts to match the exact placement of the ball in the simulator for short shots. The first nine holes are alternate shot while the last six holes are singles.
Each team fields three players for the matches, starting each hole by teeing off on real grass tee boxes into a screen that is 64 feet by 53 feet -- 24 times larger than a standard golf simulator.
For shots of 130 yards or longer, including most tee shots, golfers will hit from a back box that is 35 yards away from the screen. The back box accommodates shots from real fairway grass and rough, as well as sand. For shots of 50 to 129 yards, golfers will hit from a front box that is located 21 yards from the screen.
The landing location of their tee shots will determine the next challenge: Approach shots played from natural grass fairways, deep rough or white sand. For shots of 50 yards or less, the players will shift to the adjusting green to complete the hole.
Here are the rosters, standings and results for the 2025 TGL season.
TGL rosters
Atlanta Drive Golf Club
Boston Common Golf
Jupiter Links Golf Club
Los Angeles Golf Club
New York Golf Club
The Bay Golf Club
2025 SoFi Cup standings
For the standings, TGL uses a points system that awards two points for each game won and one point for losses in overtime. During the regular season, each team plays each other in a round-robin format. The top four teams in the standings at the end of the season then advance to the semifinals.
TGL schedule
Feb 25:
The Bay GC vs. Jupiter Links GC at 9 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+
March 3:
The Bay GC vs. Los Angeles GC at 3 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+
New York GC vs. Boston Common Golf at 7 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+
March 4:
Jupiter Links GC vs. Atlanta Drive GC at 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN+
March 17:
Semifinals, 7 p.m. ET
March 18:
Semifinals, 7 p.m. ET
March 24:
Finals, Match 1
March 25:
Finals, Match 2
Finals, Match 3 (if necessary)
Results
Jan. 7: The Bay GC beat New York GC, 9-2
Jan. 14: Los Angeles GC beat Jupiter Links GC, 12-1
Tiger, Team Jupiter Links fall to Morikawa, Team L.A. in TGL
Tiger, Morikawa, and more: Highlights from TGL's Jupiter Links GC vs. Los Angeles GC
Jan. 21: Atlanta Drive GC beat New York GC, 4-0
Jan. 27: Jupiter Links GC beat Boston Common Golf, 4-3
Tiger Woods' TGL team tops Rory McIlroy's club, despite shot clock violation
Feb. 4: Los Angeles GC beat Boston Common Golf, 6-2