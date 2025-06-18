Open Extended Reactions

Kate Middleton will be missing the Royal Ascot for the second succesive year. Getty

The Princess of Wales will miss the Royal Ascot following her battle with cancer.

This is the second successive year she has missed the event, as she was undergoing chemotherapy last year.

She announced she was in remission in January, and has since taken part in numerous royal engagements since. She attended Trooping the Colour this weekend and the Times reported that she was disappointed to be missing Royal Ascot.

The Times said Kensington Palace declined to comment on the decision and added that it was taken at the last minute after the princess's appearance had already been listed in the official carriage list.

The premier horse racing event began on Tuesday and ends on Saturday.