        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Upset alert! How 11-seeds have become the new 12s in March Madness

          Illustration by ESPN
          • Keith LipscombMar 20, 2025, 02:45 PM
            Close
              Keith Lipscomb is a senior editor for ESPN Fantasy and a contributing writer for men's college basketball at ESPN.
            Follow on X

          This column originally published in March 2024, but has been updated in advance of the 2025 men's NCAA tournament.

          Those paying attention to March Madness -- really paying attention -- have noticed a trend in recent years.

          In the first 30 years of the modern tournament era (1985-2014), at least one 12-seed won a first-round game in all but three years (1988, 2000 and 2007). No. 12 seeds not only won more first-round games than No. 11 seeds (44 to 41) during that span, they also advanced to the Sweet 16 more often (20 to 17).

          That's why for years, the go-to upset for those filling out brackets has involved a No. 12 beating a No. 5 in the first round, and maybe even winning again in the second round ... and understandably so.

          Only seeds 1 through 6 and the No. 10s reached the Sweet 16 more often than No. 12s in that three-decade stretch. That made it well worth picking at least one 12-seed to win a game or two.

          It's not a sure thing anymore, though. Recent data suggests it may be time to shift your attention up a seed line instead.

          The downfall of the 12

          After failing to win a first-round game just three times in 30 years, No. 12 seeds have been shut out in three of the past nine tourneys.