A.J. Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class, has narrowed his list of schools, telling ESPN he is considering Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Kansas State and North Carolina.

Dybantsa, who has visited Auburn, says he plans to make official visits to the rest of the schools on his list ahead of his college decision in the winter.

"I'm looking to build a relationship with a head coach who doesn't sugarcoat anything, but we can still have that bond both on and off the court," he said. "[We can] talk about things on and off the court and play to my strengths while helping me with my weaknesses.

"The list is based on the coaches who spoke with my dad the most. I will decide in February."