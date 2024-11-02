Open Extended Reactions

Darryn Peterson, the top-ranked shooting guard in the 2025 class, came off the board on Friday, announcing his commitment to Kansas.

Peterson becomes the Jayhawks' highest-ranked commitment since Josh Jackson in 2016 and their highest-ranked guard recruit since Xavier Henry in 2009.

Due to the probation from the 2013 FBI investigation into college basketball -- and the cloud that hung over Kansas' program for several years because of it -- the Jayhawks were not as involved with elite recruits as they had been in the years prior. Self's program wasn't exactly struggling for talent, but the last top-10 recruit to head to Lawrence before Friday night was Quentin Grimes in 2018. For a blue blood, that's a pretty long drought.

With Peterson, though, Kansas has a top-three prospect in the senior class and a potential lottery pick coming to town.

What Peterson's commitment means to Kansas