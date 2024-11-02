        <
          Boys' recruiting: What Peterson's commitment means for Kansas, others

          • Jeff Borzello, ESPN Staff WriterNov 2, 2024, 09:12 PM
          Darryn Peterson, the top-ranked shooting guard in the 2025 class, came off the board on Friday, announcing his commitment to Kansas.

          Peterson becomes the Jayhawks' highest-ranked commitment since Josh Jackson in 2016 and their highest-ranked guard recruit since Xavier Henry in 2009.

          Due to the probation from the 2013 FBI investigation into college basketball -- and the cloud that hung over Kansas' program for several years because of it -- the Jayhawks were not as involved with elite recruits as they had been in the years prior. Self's program wasn't exactly struggling for talent, but the last top-10 recruit to head to Lawrence before Friday night was Quentin Grimes in 2018. For a blue blood, that's a pretty long drought.

          With Peterson, though, Kansas has a top-three prospect in the senior class and a potential lottery pick coming to town.

          What Peterson's commitment means to Kansas