Jude Bellingham was in attendance to watch his brother Jobe play. Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Jude Bellingham made an unlikely appearance at Ewood Park on Thursday -- but only in a spectatorial capacity.

The Real Madrid star was in attendance as Blackburn Rovers hosted Sunderland, where his 19-year-old brother Jobe Bellingham started for the visitors in the Championship.

Sunderland looked set to earn all three points before Harry Leonard scored in the 90th minute after a scramble in the penalty area to make it 2-2.

Madrid are on their winter break at the moment, last playing on Dec. 22 against Sevilla in a game that finished 4-2.

Their next game comes in LaLiga on Jan 3. as they travel to Valencia. Carlos Corberan was on Tuesday appointed boss of the struggling side, who are 19th in the division.