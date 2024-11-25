Open Extended Reactions

The basketball early signing period is officially over, meaning recruiting takes something of a backseat as the 2024-25 college season fully comes into focus. While no top-20 prospects announced their commitment during the window, a slew of ESPN 100 recruits did make decisions -- leading to big changes in the class rankings.

SMU sits among the recruiting powerhouses: Plenty of the usual suspects sit at or near the top of the top 10 recruiting classes. Blueblood programs are all inside the top six, as is John Calipari -- the best recruiter of the past 15 years. But right in the middle of that group is a surprising name: SMU. The Mustangs are in their first season under Andy Enfield, in their first year in the ACC, but they now have four ESPN 100 prospects in the fold after B.J. Davis-Ray committed during the early signing period.

Who can catch Duke atop the rankings? Duke has a pretty strong position atop the class rankings, with a pair of five-star commitments in twin brothers Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer, as well as top-35 prospects Shelton Henderson and Nikolas Khamenia. But the Blue Devils' No. 1 ranking isn't set in stone, especially with seven of the top 12 prospects in the 2025 class still yet to decide. (More on that in a minute.) If Jon Scheyer reels in Nate Ament, the debate is likely over. But, if he goes elsewhere, the door is open for another school to finish at No. 1. There's Kentucky, which would move up if it landed Caleb Wilson. How close could Houston get if it lands Koa Peat and/or Chris Cenac Jr., or Arizona Wildcats if it gets Peat and Brayden Burries? Or Notre Dame if it pulls off a coup and gets Ament? On top of that, could UConn or Arkansas make a late move in the spring after coaching changes and reclassifications add more players to the board?

Several big names still yet to decide: As mentioned, there are still several uncommitted high-level players near the top of the ESPN 100 that will dictate how the class rankings ultimately finish. Top prospect A.J. Dybantsa (No. 1) should choose between BYU, North Carolina, Kansas State, Alabama and others soon, while Ament (No. 4) is still shuffling through his schools. Caleb Wilson (No. 5) doesn't seem far from a commitment, with Kentucky and UNC strongly in the mix. Same with Peat (No. 6), who has Arizona, Houston, Baylor and Arizona State on his list. Three other top-12 recruits still on the board are Cenac Jr. (No. 7), Burries (No. 11) and Mikel Brown Jr. (No. 12). LSU, Tennessee and Houston are battling for Cenac; Arizona, Tennessee, USC and Alabama are involved with Burries; and Louisville and Alabama are among those fighting for Brown.

Let's take a look at the top 10 classes after the early signing period.

Note: Class rankings are determined by a mathematical formula weighting different factors related to the quality and quantity of players in the class.

Pre-signing window ranking: 1