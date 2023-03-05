EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Chris Harris scored 26 points, Phillip Russell added 21 -- including the game's last seven points -- and No. 5 seed Southeast Missouri State beat Tennessee Tech 89-82 in overtime Saturday night to win the Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball tournament and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tourney.

Israel Barnes scored 16 of his 19 points after halftime for Southeast Missouri State (19-16). The Redhawks won four games in as many days, including a 65-57 win over top-seeded Morehead State 65-57 in the semifinals Friday to seal their first trip to the Big Dance since 2000.

Barnes converted a three-point play and hit a 3-pointer to give the Redhawks an 82-80 lead with 1 minute, 38 seconds left. Tennessee Tech's Jayvin Harvey tied it with two free throws 21 seconds later, but Russell hung in the air to finish a driving layup and then made 5 of 6 from the foul line in the final 35 seconds to cap the scoring.

Diante Wood made 8 of 15 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free throw line to lead No. 2 seed Tennessee Tech (16-17) with 24 points. Brett Thompson added 18 points, Jaylen Sebree scored 14 and Jayvis Harvey 13.

The Golden Eagles have not been to the NCAA tournament since 1963 -- the nation's second-longest active streak of its kind. Dartmouth has missed the tourney every year since 1959.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.