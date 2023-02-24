The Kansas men's basketball team is making headlines as the nation's best at recording Quadrant 1 wins in 2022-23. No other program can hold a candle to the Jayhawks in that category.

Bill Self's group has come by its statistical preeminence honestly. Not only has Kansas faced quite possibly the nation's most difficult schedule, but the Jayhawks have also excelled against that level of competition.

In fact, a road win versus TCU elevated KU above Alabama as the No. 1 team in Division I in terms of strength of record (SOR). In effect, the Jayhawks have posted the nation's most impressive won-loss record based on every D-I team's schedule.

Here at Bubble Watch, we offer a hearty salute to KU's measurable excellence. We also wonder whether Quadrant 1 wins are really the best way or even a good way to measure any team's performance. After all, Quadrant 1 opportunities are a finite resource titled in favor of D-I's strongest programs and top conferences.

Of the 363 programs that make up D-I, at least 35 teams have yet to play a single game against a major conference opponent this season. While of course each team pursues its own preferences and faces its own challenges, a number of these programs state plainly that they attempted to schedule major conference opponents but were unsuccessful.

"I called, texted and emailed all the high majors, and no one wanted to play us," a staffer at one highly ranked mid-major program told ESPN. An assistant for a different program added that his team's lack of major conference opponents "wasn't intentional, we called every power program, especially in the region."

Even a quick glance at the schedule confirms that at least some of these programs are indeed seeking out high-profile games. Kent State, to take one example from the "no major conference opponents" list, has played Houston and Gonzaga this season.

Or consider Oral Roberts and North Texas, the two teams in Bubble Watch that haven't played any major conference opponents. Taken together, the Golden Eagles and Mean Green have one Quadrant 1 win in 2022-23. Both teams lost true road games at the Saint Mary's Gaels. Oral Roberts additionally fell short in a road test at Houston.

Then again, the Golden Eagles and Mean Green are both ranked in the SOR top 60 nationally. The same metric that singles out Kansas as having put together the nation's most impressive season thus far also suggests that ORU and UNT are worthy of the committee's consideration.

These determinations can be made tidily from the Big 12 to the Summit League and beyond without bothering with an unevenly distributed commodity like Quadrant 1 opportunities. Bubble Watch strongly endorses doing so.

Here's our current projection of the bubble: