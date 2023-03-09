The coaching carousel has already been spinning for a couple of months, with Texas firing Chris Beard in early January and Notre Dame coach Mike Brey announcing in mid-January he was stepping down at the end of the season. Ole Miss got ahead of the pack late last month when it opted to fire Kermit Davis with three games left in the regular season.

As we enter the heart of Champ Week, there are 17 jobs currently open or with interim coaches at the helm. With middling high-major programs exiting conference tournaments in the next few days, that number will increase -- and the ensuing dominoes that fall will only create more openings. We had 60 coaching changes last year, 57 the year prior, and we're on track to fall in that range once again.

For as long as the carousel spins, until all the top jobs are filled, we'll keep you updated here with the latest intel, rumors, scuttlebutt and everything in between for 2023 college basketball's coaching changes.

Last updated: 8 a.m. ET, March 9, 2023

Jump to:

Big openings | What's next | Latest chatter

The big openings