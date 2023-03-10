Men's college basketball coaching changes for 2023-24

While nothing may top Adrian Autry replacing Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim at Syracuse after 47 years at the helm, the men's college basketball coaching carousel continues to spin fast and furiously. Positions have been opening since before the 2022-23 season tipped -- when Manhattan fired Steve Masiello -- and will continue to do so in the coming months.

There are already vacancies at large programs such as Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas Tech, most of which will set off chain reactions when they're filled. Current successful mid-major coaches are in the running for those. As we approach the 2023-24 season, ESPN will be tracking all the moves in the men's game in one complete list right here. Meanwhile, find all the buzz, updates and candidates here.

School: Out / In

American University Eagles: Mike Brennan /

Army Black Knights: Jimmy Allen /

Austin Peay Governors: Nate James /

Bowling Green Falcons: Michael Huger /

Bucknell Bison: Nathan Davis /

California Golden Bears: Mark Fox /

Georgetown Hoyas: Patrick Ewing /

Georgia Southern Eagles: Brian Burg /

Green Bay Phoenix: Will Ryan /

High Point Panthers: GG Smith /

Idaho Vandals: Zac Claus /

Manhattan Jaspers: Steve Masiello /

McNeese Cowboys: John Aiken /

New Mexico State Aggies: Greg Heiar /

NJIT Highlanders: Brian Kennedy /

North Carolina A&T Aggies: Phillip Shumpert (interim) /

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Mike Brey /

Ole Miss Rebels: Kermit Davis /

Syracuse Orange: Jim Boeheim / Adrian Autry

Texas Longhorns: Chris Beard /

Texas Tech Red Raiders: Mark Adams /

UT Arlington Mavericks: Greg Young /

Wofford Terriers: Jay McAuley /