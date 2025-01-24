Open Extended Reactions

Mesrobian High School, located just outside of the Los Angeles area, delivered Pasadena's Waverly High School a 119-25 loss on Thursday night. But the Mesrobian win was more than just a regular victory.

Nick Khatchikian, who averages just over 32 points per game, broke the state of California's single-game scoring record after dropping 102 of the team's 119 points in 22 minutes. He shot 80% from the field, sinking 48 of his 60 shot attempts. He took only six 3-pointers, splashing half of them.

The 6-foot-2 senior guard's epic scoring night broke the previous California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) record set by Tigran Grigoryan, who recorded 100 points during the 2003-04 season. Grigoryan also played at Mesrobian and is now an assistant coach for the program.

Nick wasn't the only player -- or family member -- who broke a record that night.

His brother, Dylan Khatchikian, set a new assist record with 35 in the win. Dylan also secured a triple-double with 15 rebounds and 13 steals. Perhaps, the most intriguing part of Dylan's night? He didn't attempt a single shot during the game.

His 35 assists in 28 minutes broke Calvary Baptist's Josh Arruejo's record of 31 assists in a single game set in 2019. According to the NFHS Record Book, Dylan's 35 assists tie Andre Colbert's national record set in 1987 in New York.

The brothers collected only two turnovers apiece in the unforgettable night that will go down in California basketball history, proving that greatness comes in many forms -- whether it's scoring 102 points or dishing 35 dimes.