Open Extended Reactions

Top-10 senior Caleb Wilson, one of the highest-ranked uncommitted prospects remaining in the 2025 class, announced Thursday he has chosen to attend North Carolina over Kentucky.

Wilson, No. 6 in the ESPN 100, also included Ohio State in his final three schools.

"I picked North Carolina because of their culture and the history of the program," Wilson told ESPN. "They were my first blue blood [offer]. Last year I went to the Duke at UNC game. I was courtside and it was a great experience. It was everything I was looking for in a program."

The 6-foot-9 Wilson had a long, drawn-out recruitment with several schools looking like the favorites along the way. John Calipari made Wilson a priority early on while he was at Kentucky, and then continued to pursue him once he moved to Arkansas. As Wilson's recruitment progressed, though, Kentucky and North Carolina moved into the top tier, while the likes of Tennessee, UCF, Georgia Tech and others faded.

The Wildcats and Tar Heels seemed to go back and forth in recent weeks, but UNC coach Hubert Davis was able to close his first five-star recruit of the cycle. It's a critical recruiting win for Davis, who had previously missed on top targets A.J. Dybantsa (No. 1), Braylon Mullins (No. 25) and others.

"I love the passion and energy of coach Hubert Davis," Wilson said. "I know he will push me to be my best and love me at the same time. He is a truth teller, and that's what I want. We have watched film together. He tells me where I can be better. He is a man of faith, and we have a great connection. He plays his freshmen, too. I plan to help UNC win and win big. Then hopefully I can have a chance to be a one-and-done."

Wilson has been considered one of the elite frontcourt prospects in the 2025 class for the past couple of years. He averaged 15.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists on the Nike EYBL circuit as a junior, then followed it up by teaming up with Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer on Nightrydas Elite to win a Peach Jam championship last summer. He was terrific at the Peach Jam, averaging 17.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in eight games while shooting 62% from the field.

Wilson's most evident attributes are his length, explosiveness and vertical bounce with a quick second jump. His ball skills in both transition and the half court have improved over the past year, while his agility to move in any direction is a big asset and has enhanced his ability to score inside a crowded paint. He's effective as an off-ball cutter because of his footwork, quickness and movement. What makes him a matchup problem is his ability to step out and make 3s and handle the ball to keep defenses honest, while also growing as a willing passer with vision. At the other end of the floor, Wilson is a switchable defender who can stay in front of the ball or defend the low post.

The Tar Heels now have three ESPN 100 prospects in their 2025 recruiting class, with Wilson joining four-star guards Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis. Davis and his staff could have a busy offseason, as RJ Davis is out of eligibility and freshmen Drake Powell and Ian Jackson are projected first-round NBA draft picks.

Carolina is struggling for the second time in three seasons, losing its past two games to Stanford and Wake Forest to drop to 12-8 overall and 5-3 in the ACC entering Saturday's game against Boston College.