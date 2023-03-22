Arizona State men's basketball coach Bobby Hurley has received a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season, the school announced Tuesday.

Hurley had just one year left on his current deal. The two sides engaged in contract discussions for most of this past season, sources told ESPN, and while Hurley was linked to multiple jobs during the current coaching carousel, sources said he was only involved with the Georgia Tech opening.

"Coach Hurley has made our program relevant nationally with many significant wins and an exciting style, along with a firm commitment to the academic success of our student-athletes," ASU athletic director Ray Anderson said in a statement. "He has made it clear to us that he wants to be here and we have done likewise with him. We share a strong confidence in the present and future state of Sun Devil Men's Basketball."

Arizona State went to the NCAA tournament in 2023, beating Nevada, 98-73, in the First Four before losing to TCU on a last-second shot in the Round of 64. The Sun Devils finished 23-13 overall, 11-9 in the Pac-12.

"It's an honor to continue my journey as the head basketball coach at Arizona State University," Hurley said. "I want to thank Dr. Crow [ASU president] and Ray Anderson for their commitment to our program and trust in my leadership. I'm looking forward to building off our success this season and taking the program to greater heights in the future."

Hurley has coached Arizona State for eight seasons, going to the NCAA tournament three times and winning at least 20 games on four occasions. His overall record with the Sun Devils is 141-113.

Prior to taking over at Arizona State in 2015, he was the head coach at Buffalo for two seasons, going to the NCAA tournament in 2015.

As a player, Hurley won two national championships at Duke and remains the NCAA's all-time assists leader.