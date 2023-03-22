Arizona's Kerr Kriisa told ESPN he will enter the transfer portal later Wednesday, immediately becoming one of the most coveted players in the portal.

"I went to compliance earlier and filled out all the paperwork; they said my name will be in the portal soon," Kerr said.

Kriisa, a 6-2 point guard, averaged 9.9 points and 5.1 assists, helping lead the Wildcats to a Pac-12 tournament championship and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. He led the Pac-12 in assists and shot 37% from 3 this past season.

Kriisa, born in Estonia, spent the past summer at the FIBA Eurobasket with his national team competing against the likes of Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lauri Markkanen, making him one of the most battle-tested point guards in college basketball with 65 starts under his belt in the past two seasons in Tucson.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service utilized by NBA, NCAA and International teams.