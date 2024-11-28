Caleb Grill, Missouri's leading scorer, has avoided serious injury and been discharged from a local hospital following a scary, midair collision with his head and neck during his team's win over Lindenwood Wednesday, the school announced.

Grill had been placed on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital after he tried to grab a rebound in the first half of the game before his head snapped back and he fell to the ground.

The school said he had suffered an injury to his "head and neck" area.

His timetable to return is unknown.

"Caleb Grill suffered a neck injury during Missouri's contest versus Lindenwood Wednesday night," the school said in a statement on Thursday. "He underwent further tests following the game and was discharged last night after they revealed no spinal cord injury."

Following the game, coach Dennis Gates said all signs were positive after Grill gave the crowd a thumbs up signal as he was leaving the court.

Gates credited the school's medical staff for a quick response.

"Credit to our team, our EMS team," he said after the game. "They did a great job and I'm very thankful."

Grill entered the game averaging 15.5 PPG and connecting on 55% of his shots from beyond the arc. The veteran guard missed most of last season with a wrist injury he suffered midway through the 2023-24 season.