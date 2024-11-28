Missouri men's basketball leading scorer Caleb Grill was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, according to a team spokesperson, after suffering an injury to his head and neck during Wednesday night's home game against Lindenwood.

The spokesperson, Jason Veniskey, said Grill is "responsive" after he was taken off the floor on a stretcher in the first half of the Tigers' game in Columbia.

Grill was injured while trying to grab a rebound; he appeared to get hit by an opposing player before his neck snapped back and he fell to the floor.

Trainers surrounded Grill and placed him on a stretcher. He gave the home crowd a "thumbs-up" sign as he was leaving the court.

Grill entered the game averaging 15.5 points and connecting on 55% of his shots from beyond the arc. The veteran guard missed most of last season with a wrist injury he suffered midway through the 2023-24 season.