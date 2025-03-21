Kansas' KJ Adams Jr. goes down with an apparent injury and is helped to the locker room. (0:16)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Kansas senior forward KJ Adams Jr. sustained an Achilles injury late in Thursday's 79-72 loss to Arkansas, according to coach Bill Self.

"We're hopeful for the best tomorrow, but I'm not sure it's going to be great news," Self said. "It's one thing to lose the game, but to see him potentially lose a year on top of the game, that's a pretty big blow."

Adams had corralled a defensive rebound with 3:14 remaining, with Kansas leading 67-64. But as he landed on his left leg and attempted to dribble up the court, he fell to the ground in a heap and lost the ball.

Adams remained on the floor before he was helped to his feet by teammates Zeke Mayo and AJ Storr, then was immediately taken to the locker room.

Self referenced Adams after being asked if he had a message for his team regarding the end to a disappointing 21-13 season. "We had a kid in there who was really hurting with his family," he said. "Now is not the time to talk about that stuff. Let's worry about your teammate right now."

Arkansas went on a 7-0 run after the injury, pulling away to win a back-and-forth game that had the Amica Mutual Pavilion buzzing.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound Adams was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection in 2024. He started 28 games entering the tournament, averaging 30 minutes, 9.2 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He has played in 137 games over his career at Kansas, with 97 starts.