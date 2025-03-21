Tavion Banks throws down an alley-oop to seal the win as Drake stuns Missouri. (0:21)

Open Extended Reactions

WICHITA, Kan. -- Bennett Stirtz scored 21 points and No. 11 seed Drake, a team relying heavily on Division II transfers, held on after blowing most of a 15-point lead to beat sixth-seeded Missouri 67-57 on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Tavion Banks added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (31-3), who, along with first-year coach Ben McCollum, advanced to a second-round matchup with third-seeded Texas Tech or No. 14 seed UNC Wilmington on Saturday.

"We just fought," said McCollum, who won four D-II national titles at Northwest Missouri State before taking the Drake job last April. "That's kind of what we have to do, is just continue to grind and compete. We have guys that want to do that."

Missouri (22-12) grinded, too, reducing that 15-point deficit to one down the stretch. But the Tigers had expended too much energy, and Drake scored the next six points to take back control and put the game away.

Caleb Grill had 14 points to lead the Tigers. Tamar Bates had 10 before fouling out.

"It's a memorable season for our guys, a great accomplishment to say the least, but it was cut short. There's no doubt about it," Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. "It's loser goes home, and we didn't do enough to come away with a win."

Tavion Banks had 15 points and 9 rebounds as Drake upset Missouri in the NCAA tournament. With a win Saturday, the Bulldogs can reach their first Sweet 16 since 1971. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

As expected, the game was a stylistic clash: Drake and its nation-leading scoring defense trying to force a rock fight, and Missouri with its top-10 scoring offense trying to push the tempo whenever it had the chance.

There were very few chances until the second half.

The Bulldogs made every shot a chore, and at the other end, they patiently probed for openings. Usually it was Stirtz -- one of the Northwest Missouri State quartet who followed McCollum to Drake -- who was knocking down a 3 or driving to the rim.

The Missouri Valley champs forged a 30-23 halftime lead. And it appeared as if the small school from Des Moines, Iowa -- with an enrollment of 4,774 -- would be able to put the game away, extending the advantage to 43-28 with 12:40 to go.

That's when Missouri began to press in an attempt to push the pace, and the Bulldogs struggled to deal with it. At one point, the Tigers ripped off 10 consecutive points, closing within 52-51 on Mark Mitchell's free throw with 4:28 remaining.

That was the closest Missouri would get down the stretch.

Drake, which entered the game as a 5½-point underdog at ESPN BET, answered with six consecutive points to restore its cushion, and the Tigers, who had lost four of their past five entering the tournament, were unable to finish their comeback.

"Drake answered it," Gates said. "I credit them, because they settled back in. We just didn't execute. We got the shots. We had an opportunity to tie the game; that's why we were down one. ... We just didn't make enough shots or have enough stops."

The Bulldogs went 12 of 24 from the foul line but survived to snap a four-game losing streak in first-round NCAA tournament games.

Drake will play Saturday for a spot in their first Sweet 16 since 1971.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.