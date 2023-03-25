        <
          March Madness 2023: Miami celebrates Houston upset on Twitter

          Miami uses 2nd-half run to upset Houston and advance to Elite Eight (1:07)

          After Houston cuts the score to 51-49, Miami goes on a huge run to take down the top-seeded Cougars and advance to the Elite Eight. (1:07)

          2:25 AM GMT
          • William E. Ricks

          No more No. 1 seeds remain in the men's NCAA basketball tournament after the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes defeated the Houston Cougars, 89-75.

          According to ESPN Stats & Information, Houston's loss means a No. 1 seed will not reach the Elite Eight for the first time since seeding began in 1979. The Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the San Diego State Aztecs on Friday, the Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks last Saturday and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights defeated the Purdue Boilermakers in the Round of 64.

          The Hurricanes' offense found success against the Cougars, becoming the first team to score 80-plus points against Houston this season. Miami shot the ball efficiently, hitting 51.7% of its shots from the floor and draining 44% of its 3-pointers. Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack had the stroke from deep, making seven 3-pointers and leading the team in scoring with 26 points. Miami reaches the Elite Eight for a second straight year and will face the winner of the Xavier Musketeers-Texas Longhorns matchup.

          The Hurricanes' upset caused a Miami celebration on Twitter.

          Miami Madness

          Frank Gore and Reggie Wayne, former Miami football stars, predicted their alma mater would win before the contest.

          After the Canes' victory, Wayne posted a celebratory tweet featuring the university's mascot, Sebastian the Ibis.

          Head coach Jim Larrañaga showed off his dance moves in the locker room after the win.

          Earlier in the day, the Miami women's hoops team reached its first Elite Eight in program history after defeating the Villanova Wildcats. It's the first time both Hurricanes basketball teams made the Elite Eight in the same year. Miami is also the first school to have its men's and women's programs reach the Elite Eight as a 5-seed or lower (the women's team is a 9-seed).

          Women's head coach Katie Meier and the team's Twitter account shouted out the men's basketball squad.

          Former Miami football players Bernie Kosar and Michael Irvin also enjoyed reveling in the Canes' upcoming Elite Eight appearances.