Jasmyne Roberts' late and-1 proves decisive as Miami hold on to beat Villanova to advance to the Elite Eight. (0:22)

The Miami Hurricanes are Elite Eight-bound after eking out a 70-65 victory against the Villanova Wildcats in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament. The hard-fought win caught the attention of a Grammy Award-winning rapper, who made a congratulatory call to the team.

Hurricanes guards Haley and Hanna Cavinder received a FaceTime call from Lil Wayne after the contest. Hanna posted a screenshot of the virtual link-up on Twitter.

Haley finished the game with 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 1 steal, while Hanna logged 2 points, 2 assists and 1 rebound. It continues a viral week for Haley, as she made waves on social media on Tuesday after making a "shushing" gesture to the Indiana Hoosiers crowd after draining two late-game free throws. The Hurricanes went on to win the game 70-68.

Haley Cavinder spoke about her viral shush of Assmebly Hall 😳 pic.twitter.com/0j6MeXiJoS — ESPN (@espn) March 24, 2023

Miami's Cinderella tournament run continues as it advances to its first Elite Eight in program history. It's been a tight three rounds for the Canes, as their combined margin of victory through their first three games is +8, the smallest by a team in NCAA tournament history, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Hurricanes will face the LSU Tigers in the next round.