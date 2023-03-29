Bronny James throws down a trio of impressive slams in the Powerade JamFest dunk contest to come in second place. (1:40)

The McDonald's All American Games host the nation's top high school seniors on one court.

The 2023 McDonald's All American girls' game tipped off at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPN App), with the boys' game following at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN App).

Sierra Canyon High School (California) is well-represented on both sides with Bronny James and Judea Watkins headlining their respective games.

By the end of both contests, 48 players will have represented themselves on their biggest stage yet.

Here are the top moments from Tuesday night in Houston:

Courtside King James

Twenty years after his first appearance, LeBron James is back at the McDonald's All-American Game to support his son, Bronny.

Hidalgo in the clutch

Hannah Hidalgo's buzzer-beating 3-pointer ended the third quarter on a high note.