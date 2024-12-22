Open Extended Reactions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Johni Broome's 3-pointer just over a minute into the game was a quick sign that the Auburn star's right shoulder was plenty healthy.

Broome and the second-ranked Tigers both turned in dominant performances in an 87-69 win over No. 16 Purdue on Saturday. The preseason All-American's 3 just 78 seconds in quieted his own concerns about an injury that had sidelined him two minutes into the game against Georgia State four days earlier.

"I feel like that kind of gave me a little extra kick because I was still kind of unsure because I hadn't been full-speed in a game," Broome said. "So when I hit my first 3 and seeing how the crowd reacted to it made me feel better about myself."

The injury was a scare for Auburn and Broome, who had returned for a final season after considering entering the NBA draft. Broome said he had mornings where he woke up thinking he wouldn't be able to play.

Now, he gets extra time to heal up before Auburn's next game on Dec. 30 against Monmouth.

Broome was coming off his second AP men's college basketball player of the week. He had 21 points, 20 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in just 26 minutes when the Tigers beat Ohio State 91-53 last week.

Pearl, who touts his star as a national player of the year candidate, said he knew Broome was healthy enough to play like himself after a shaky defensive first stint on the court.

"His first rotation he got scored on a couple of times," Pearl said. "And the great thing about it is, we actually kind of got on him and he right away responded, 'I got you.' With the exception of his first rotation, he played great defense the rest of the night."

He said Broome "made it really clear from the beginning he was playing." Then Dr. Benton Emblom assured him that "if he was playing football for Auburn, he'd be on the field today. He's at no risk of further injury."

Purdue coach Matt Painter also wasn't surprised that Broome played. Or by how he played.

"He's a great player. Obviously we've had a lot of great big guys and when they get the ball in certain spots you're at their mercy if you don't come with a double (team)," Painter said. He added praise for both Broome and the Tigers: "He's real, and they're real."