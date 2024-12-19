Open Extended Reactions

Auburn men's basketball leading scorer Johni Broome will not need surgery, the team said Wednesday, after he injured his shoulder Tuesday night against Georgia State.

Broome, who entered the game averaging 19.7 points and a Division I-leading 12.7 rebounds, went to the locker room just 2:17 into the contest. Tigers coach Bruce Pearl told reporters afterward that Broome's shoulder "came out and came right back in," something that happened to him last season as well.

MRI results indicated the standout center will not have to miss extended time, according to the team.

The No. 2 Tigers face No. 16 Purdue on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.