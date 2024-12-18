Auburn's Johni Broome suffers a shoulder injury minutes into first quarter against Georgia State (0:21)

Open Extended Reactions

AUBURN, Ala. -- No. 2 Auburn beat Georgia State 100-59 on Tuesday night but it came at a cost, as star center Johni Broome left because of a shoulder injury.

Broome, who entered the contest averaging 19.7 points and a Division I-leading 12.7 rebounds, left the game and went to the locker room just 2:17 into the game.

Speaking after the win, Tigers coach Bruce Pearl told reporters that Broome's shoulder "came out and came right back in," something that happened to him last season, as well.

Pearl said Broome will be reevaluated Wednesday, at which point Auburn will know more about his status.

The Tigers face No. 16 Purdue on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Chaney Johnson had a career-high 26 points with eight rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's win, and Chad Baker-Mazara added 19 points. Auburn moved to 10-1 this season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.