Duke's roster continued to take shape on Tuesday, with potential first-round pick Kyle Filipowski announcing his decision to return to the Blue Devils and top-10 recruit Mackenzie Mgbako requesting a release from his letter-of-intent to Duke.

Filipowski was one of the best freshmen in the country this past season, averaging 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds, leading the Blue Devils in both categories. He opened his career with three straight double-doubles, including 17 points and 14 rebounds against Kansas, quickly establishing himself as one of the best big men in college basketball.

The 7-foot New York native was playing some of his best basketball down the stretch of the season, going for 22 points and 13 rebounds in the regular-season finale at North Carolina and then finishing with 20 points and 10 boards in the ACC tournament title game against Virginia.

Filipowski was ranked No. 16 in ESPN's 2023 NBA draft rankings and now could put himself in position to be a top-five pick in the 2024 draft with a huge sophomore season.

Almost as soon as Filipowski made his decision public, Mgbako announced his plans to reopen his recruitment.

"After long thought, prayers and discussions with my parents and trusted advisors, I am writing to formally request a release from my NLI to Duke University," Mgbako wrote in a social media post. "While I have great appreciation and respect for the Duke coaching staff and fans for their interest in me, I feel that there will be other places for me to continue my basketball journey, so I will be re-opening the recruiting process to all schools."

A 6-foot-8 forward from New Jersey, Mgbako was the highest-ranked prospect in Duke's No. 2-ranked recruiting class. He was considered the No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class and the No. 8 overall player in the ESPN 100. Mgbako originally committed to Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils last April.

His role was going to be impacted by Filipowski's return, however. Scheyer is bringing back starters Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell and now Filipowski, while point guard Jeremy Roach declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Even without Mgbako in its recruiting class, Duke will still welcome four top-35 prospects to Durham this summer: Jared McCain (No. 12), Sean Stewart (No. 16), T.J. Power (No. 25) and Caleb Foster (No. 31). The Blue Devils are also in pursuit of centers in the transfer portal.