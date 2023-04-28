Everything you need to know about "The Bag Game," a podcast on college hoops' bribery scandal

In 2017, Billy Preston was a five-star recruit by University of Kansas basketball, poised to be a one-and-done. He planned to spend a season starting for the Jayhawks, then head to the NBA. But before he ever played a regular-season game, a minor car accident set Preston on a different course.

He got benched because of NCAA eligibility questions -- initially related to his car -- that would reveal his mom had been taking money from an Adidas representative who had ties to Kansas coach Bill Self. Preston soon found his name and recruitment story invoked in a sprawling federal court case that became the biggest pay-to-play scandal ever in college basketball.

Federal prosecutors won convictions in their case by establishing that Kansas was a "victim." The scheme led the school to unknowingly award scholarships to players whose families had taken money from Adidas, which made Kansas vulnerable to NCAA punishments and fines.

But in the four-part series "The Bag Game," investigative reporter Paula Lavigne talks to Preston and his mom, Nichole Player, who reveal the heavy toll the case took on Preston's career and their lives overall, and take issue with whom the case really hurt.

"They ain't no victim. They knew what was going on too," Preston said. "They put the whole thing together. Like they set it up like, KU was the whole reason we even met."

"If anybody was a victim, it was the family that Adidas preyed on. ... We left the school and weathered the storm and never one time did I come out and say, 'We're victims?'" Player said. "When the reality is, if anybody is a victim here, we're victims of a corrupt system."

Based on more than five years of reporting with ESPN's Mark Schlabach, "The Bag Game" also unravels the complex 2018 federal court case that brought criminal charges against assistant coaches, apparel executives, an aspiring sports business manager and more. For the first time, prosecutors go on the record to detail their strategy in the cases that rocked the college sports world with the proclamation, "We have your playbook."

Three defendants were convicted at trial of scheming to pay young players such as Preston or their families. Yet no head coaches were even called to testify, including Preston's coaches at Kansas. What did the cases reveal about the system? What, if anything, changed? And how did the burden fall on the shoulders of players like Preston?

The NCAA has run its own investigation into Kansas recruiting infractions since 2018, and after the school's hearing earlier this month before the association's independent review panel, KU is expected to know the results -- and possible punishment -- in the coming months.

Episode 1: "The Making of Billy Preston"

Billy Preston was a five-star recruit set to start for his dream school, Kansas, and then head straight to the NBA. But a minor accident with his Dodge Charger changed the course of Preston's life. He unknowingly ran afoul of a sprawling federal investigation that rocked college basketball -- one that Paula Lavigne has spent five years untangling. Our story starts with the struggles and triumphs that put Preston on the map, and sent talent scouts swarming as part of the "bag game."

Episode 2: "Nichole and the Bag Man"

Preston's mom, Nichole Player, and her partner T.K. move around the country so Preston can play for elite high school teams. To remain eligible for college, Preston and his family can't accept any money. But players in the "bag game" offer to circumvent those rules. Preston gets his top college pick, while Player makes a connection that could secure the family's finances. But Preston's dream is short-lived. And Player's dealings get attention from federal investigators.

Episode 3: "The Sting"

Hear from a big-time Florida youth coach who courted funding for his team from major athletic wear companies. He made big promises in return. But, he didn't know he was being recorded by undercover agents. The "bag game" game unravels, as the feds' secret investigation -- the one that led Kansas to bench Preston -- comes to light.

Episode 4: "Plausible Deniability"

Federal prosecutors make their case public. They tell the college sports world: "We have your playbook." Details come out on secret payments. Who made them and who knew? Who received the money and to whose benefit? Who was the victim of pay-to-play and what, exactly, was the crime? After a stint playing overseas, Preston returns for the NBA draft. His name and the Kansas program have been swept into the case. Sentences come down for defendants. Preston and Player experience the fallout.

