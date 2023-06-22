Five-star recruit Jarin Stevenson has committed to Alabama and plans to reclassify into the 2023 class, he told ESPN on Wednesday.

Stevenson will arrive in Tuscaloosa in early July and will suit up for the Crimson Tide next season.

The 6-foot-10 power forward chose Alabama over North Carolina and Virginia.

"They have great people and facilities," Stevenson said. "I like their NBA-style offense. Coach [Nate] Oats is really into analytics. He makes team decisions based on percentages. I like that. Numbers don't lie."

Oats badly needed reinforcements up front following the departure of his nearly his entire frontcourt from last season. Brandon Miller likely will be the first college player chosen in Thursday's NBA draft, while Noah Clowney is also projected as a first-round pick. Charles Bediako, however, somewhat surprisingly kept his name in the NBA draft.

That left Nick Pringle (3.5 PPG) as the lone frontcourt returnee, although Oats is also bringing in a pair of four-star forwards in Sam Walters and Mouhamed Dioubate. Alabama is also expected to land a commitment from North Dakota State star Grant Nelson.

Stevenson will have the chance to make an immediate impact.

"Coach told me there's a great opportunity to play right away in the frontcourt," he said. "Coach said I remind him of Noah Clowney and could play as a stretch-4 or a 5-man."

A North Carolina native who attended Seaforth High School (North Carolina), Stevenson was ranked No. 13 in the 2024 class -- slotting in as the No. 1 power forward in the country. He averaged 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 16 games for Team United on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring.

Stevenson is a long-framed and lean prospect who has a high degree of skill and touch. He continues to show growth in his game and is starting to produce for longer stretches. Versatility is his defining skill, as he's comfortable and effective inside or facing up away from the basket.

Stevenson's catch-and-shoot 3-point shot needs attention, as he shot just 19.5% from behind the arc in the EYBL. He has shown the willingness to rebound, as well as guard multiple positions if needed. Adding weight to his frame will be most important as he enters Alabama.

Alabama is ranked No. 18 in ESPN's latest Way-Too-Early Top 25.