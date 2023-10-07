Bryce James, the youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, took an unofficial visit to Ohio State on Saturday.

James was in attendance for fourth-ranked Ohio State's 37-17 win over Maryland.

He shared an Instagram post of his visit on his own account, while highly touted 2026 point guard Dezhon Hall -- who was also on an unofficial visit -- shared photos of him and James on his account. There were also social media posts of James talking to Ohio State men's basketball coach Chris Holtmann at the football game.

The 16-year-old James, a 6-foot-6 small forward, is rated as a four-star recruit in the 2025 class at ESPN. He left Sierra Canyon School (California) over the summer to attend Campbell Hall School, before leaving Campbell Hall and enrolling at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, in August. James averaged 7.6 points in 15 games for the Strive For Greatness grassroots program on the Nike EYBL 16U circuit last spring and summer.

His Ohio State visit comes more than a year after his older brother, Bronny James, took a visit to Ohio State with LeBron for the Buckeyes' win over Notre Dame last September. Bronny James considered Ohio State and Oregon before ultimately signing with USC in the spring.

Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a team workout in July, but LeBron said earlier this week that his son was doing "extremely well" and is rehabbing with the hope to play for USC this season.