Houston believes guard Terrance Arceneaux suffered a torn Achilles in his team's 70-66 win over Texas A&M on Saturday and will likely miss the rest of the season, per Kelvin Sampson.

Arceneaux, a four-star recruit in the 2022 class per ESPN, is averaging 6 points and 5 rebounds for the fourth-ranked Cougars. Sampson said the sophomore was just beginning to hit his stride when he suffered the noncontact injury in the game.

"When the game was over, I didn't even really think about the game much," Sampson said. "I think Terrance Arceneaux has a torn Achilles and is probably going to be out for the year. I focused more on that than the game. I feel really bad for that young man. He worked so hard. He was starting to play good."

Arceneaux has been a contributor for a Houston defense that is ranked first in adjusted offensive efficiency on KenPom.

Houston has two more nonconference matchups before it begins conference play for the first time as a member of the Big 12 with a home game against West Virginia on Jan. 6.

On Saturday, Emanuel Sharp led his team with 21 points in a victory over the Aggies.