SCNext Top 25: Updated boys' high school basketball rankings

Top ranked Montverde Academy had an off week ahead of this week's City of Palms Classic Basketball Tournament, which should have a huge impact on next week's rankings.

The 50th anniversary of the Palms Classic began Monday and features eight of the top 25 high schools teams in the country and over 40 athletes in the ESPN prospect rankings, including Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and Tre Johnson.

Montverde has already moved into Thursday's quarterfinals against No. 10 Archbishop Stepinac while No. 3 Link Academy is also through to the quarterfinals where a matchup against the winner of the No. 5 Columbus and Archbishop Ryan awaits.

The semifinals of the tournament will air on ESPNU at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Dec. 22 along with the championship the following day at 9 p.m.

Note: These rankings are for games played from Dec. 11-17.

1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 9-0

2. Prolific Prep (Calif.) 14-1

3. Link Academy (Mo.) 11-2

4. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 5-0

5. Columbus (Fla.) 5-2

6. Paul VI (Va.) 5-0

7. AZ Compass (Ariz.) 11-4

8. Wasatch Academy (Utah) 5-2

9. Archbishop Stepniac (N.Y.) 5-0

10. La Lumiere (Ind.) 9-1

11. IMG Academy (Fla.) 3-3

12. Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) 11-0

13. Brewster Academy (N.H.) 10-2

14. Bishop O'Connell (Va.) 5-1

15. Gonzaga HS College (Washington D.C.) 6-0

16. Combine Academy (N.C.) 13-1

17. Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 12-1

18. Bullis School (Md.) 6-0

19. Myers Park (N.C.) 4-2

20. John Marshall (Va.) 4-1

21. Grayson (Ga.) 10-0

22. Dream City Christian (Az) 11-2

23. St. John Bosco (Calif.) 7-0

24. Stony Point (Texas) 16-0

25. Lake Travis (Texas) 16-1